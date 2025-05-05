Nigeria’s Economic Time Travel – How Did We End Up Poorer Than 1960?

There comes a time when the truth must be laid bare, no matter how inconvenient or damning. And that time is now. According to Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank, Nigeria’s GDP per capita has shockingly nosedived to $824—worse than it was in 1960 when the Union Jack was lowered, and hopes were raised for Africa’s most populous nation. At independence, we were at $1,847. Today, over six decades later, we are not just running on fumes—we are economically worse off than our colonial past. This is not merely a red flag; it is a national alarm bell screaming from the rooftops.

How does a nation rich in human and natural resources, blessed with oil, gas, fertile land, and an enterprising population, regress to economic Stone Age levels while others sprint into the future? While countries like South Korea—once lagging behind us in 1960—have morphed into global economic giants with over $36,000 in GDP per capita, Nigeria has been content with running in circles, chasing shadows and recycling poverty.

The truth is bitter, but Nigeria has been dining on a poisonous buffet of policy somersaults, visionless leadership, institutional decay, and a stupefying addiction to crude oil. While the world has moved on to innovation, digital economies, and smart industries, Nigeria still clutches oil barrels like a baby its feeding bottle. We have built castles in the air and left our feet buried in the mud.

Dr. Adesina rightly points out that the problem is not a lack of potential. Far from it. Nigeria has more than enough intellectual, economic, and cultural capital to lead not just Africa, but the Global South. Yet, we have chosen to keep our engine running on hope and political hocus pocus, while the tyres of progress remain flat.

Let’s be clear: what Nigeria suffers from is not fate, but failure—failure of courage, failure of planning, failure of execution, and most shamefully, a failure of leadership. Like a car stuck in reverse gear, we have managed to undo the very progress we were supposed to build upon. We have gone from “Giant of Africa” to a slumbering giant with clay feet and a plastic spine.

Dr. Adesina didn’t mince words—Nigeria needs bold, structural reforms, not cosmetic PR-styled policy gestures. Universal access to electricity, world-class infrastructure, innovation, rapid industrialisation, and competitive agriculture are not dreams—they are urgent necessities. Without these, Nigeria will keep bleeding talent, missing global opportunities, and betraying its youthful population.

What is stopping us? Corruption, greed, and a political elite who treat governance as a get-rich-quick scheme rather than a sacred duty. A nation that spends billions subsidising waste, while schools, hospitals, and roads crumble like stale bread, is not serious about development. We have all the ingredients for greatness but keep cooking mediocrity.

The call is clear: if we are to avoid being a footnote in global development, we must dismantle the rot and build a new economic foundation. We must break the generational curse of “managing” and finally move from potential to performance.

The Nigeria of 2050 that Adesina envisions will not come by chance—it must be constructed brick by brick, policy by policy, with steel in our spine and vision in our eyes. If not, history will judge us harshly, and rightly so.

For how long shall we continue to aim low and miss? The time to wake up is not tomorrow. It is now.

