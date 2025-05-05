Changing University Climate: It’s No Longer “Publish or Perish,” It’s “Be Visible or Vanish”

For decades, the expression “publish or perish” has been of interest to academics, researchers, and professionals worldwide. Success is measured by the total number of peer-reviewed articles published, conference proceedings available online, and book chapters produced and published. Despite so much research stemming from academic institutions, not many of these publications enjoy wide visibility in particularly those published in non-indexed journals.

Academics are continuously encouraged to increase the impact of their research endeavours, but what really constitutes impact in today’s academic environment? Is it the number of citations for your published research? Is it the amount of research funds your name and profile can generate? Is it the number of speeches and presentations you deliver about your research area? Is it the number of boards/committees/working groups that you serve on? And so on.

Though in the academic world, publication signifies validation and survival in most universities for promotion and relevance; in fact, it remains a cornerstone of career advancement. From early-career lecturers to senior professors, scholarly publishing plays a pivotal role in demonstrating expertise, building reputation, and meeting institutional benchmarks for promotion. However, in today’s hyper-connected, information-saturated environment, a compelling principle has emerged: “Visible or vanish.” In other words, it is not just what you publish; it is who sees it, talks about it, and shares it that matters.

Today, there is a stronger emphasis on quality, impact, relevance, and where your articles are published. Globally, publications in high-impact journals measured and indexed in Scopus, Web of Science, Australian Business Deans Council (ABDC), Chartered Association of Business Schools (ABS), Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Social Sciences Citation Index (SSCI), Directory of Open Access Journals (DOAJ), and more are given serious emphasis. The primary reason for academic publication should be to advance knowledge, not merely for promotion or institutional expectations. In the author’s opinion, the true reasons for academic publication are to help scholars establish their intellectual identity, which represents a personal academic brand, provide a platform for international recognition, and create career milestones.

Though the gatekeeping role in academia has diminished, this has created a market for predatory journals for academics aiming for promotion. What are predatory journals? They are journals that are fraudulent or unethical academic journals that pretend to be legitimate scholarly publications but do not follow proper peer-review standards, editorial practices, or have recognized indexation.

All they need is money, money and money, no values or integrity. Predatory journals prioritize profit over quality and can seriously harm the academic career of a scholar with a global vision. Though academic publications still remain respected, considering indexation is key even for institution-based journals (Journals run by university departments). Publication remains the foundation of academic promotion, but how and where academics publish matters more than ever. In an academic environment that is increasingly competitive, interdisciplinary, and global, researchers must not only produce excellent work but also strategically position it for maximum visibility and influence.

Both academics and researchers must consider more than just publication because we have only two key roles in publishing- to do our research and to communicate the research; the latter is the focus of this piece. Our research needs to be noticed, cited, and discussed due to its impact, or we risk being completely overlooked. Platforms like Google Scholar, ResearchGate, LinkedIn, Facebook groups, Twitter (now X), and even TikTok have become unexpected grounds for attention. Researchers who communicate their work beyond academic circles through public lectures and engaging online posts amplify their impact dramatically. A highly cited, visible paper can transform careers far faster than a series of obscure journal articles ever could.

Therefore, for relevance and global standards, a quality publication with visibility is required. Visibility today means publication with recognition, a visibility that can connect researchers to a broader global academic community. It can also enhance career and funding opportunities beyond the immediate environment of the researcher. When publication is executed correctly, it has the potential to create change beyond academic circles, influence policies, and shape professional practices. It can also raise public awareness on critical issues like climate change and inequality. With millions of articles published annually, even excellent research can be buried unless actively promoted to make it widely visible. Good visibility can also improve invitations for collaborations, keynote addresses, consulting engagements, and even career pivots beyond academia. Visibility, thoughtfully pursued, is no longer optional; it is extremely important. It may also help fulfil deeply personal motivations. However, remember that scholarly publishing is not a one-way communication. It should encourage and invite critique, discussion, and debate; that is what visibility can provide. Research that enjoys visibility has a higher chance of influencing policy, industry practices, and public understanding.

It is safe to say it is key for researchers, scholars and academics to navigate this new landscape. Visibility is increasingly vital in academia as it directly influences career progression, research significance, and the capacity to engage with a broader audience. Enhanced visibility can connect to opportunities for international research partnerships, funding, and new audiences globally. In the current competitive academic environment, merely publishing research is insufficient; scholars must proactively advocate for their work and establish a robust online presence to guarantee visibility and media attention.

In an era of increasing pressure to publish quickly and frequently, remembering these true reasons can help academics stay focused on purpose over performance, ensuring that their contributions are not only counted but truly matter. Therefore, publish wisely, publish well, and publish with purpose, along with incredible consistency. In the contemporary technological era, the way research information is handled, conveyed, processed, shared, and maintained has changed. Therefore, my colleagues, be a thought leader, there is a need to gravitate towards social media because it can improve visibility and also to promote research findings or knowledge thereof. So, welcome to the era of visible or vanish. Good luck!

How may you obtain advice or further information on the article?

Dr. Timi Olubiyi is an expert in entrepreneurship and business management, holding a Ph.D. in Business Administration from Babcock University, Nigeria. He is a prolific investment coach, author, columnist, seasoned scholar, Chartered Member of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (CISI), and a registered capital market operator with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). He can be reached on Twitter at @drtimiolubiyi and via email at drtimiolubiyi@gmail.com for any questions, reactions, and comments. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, Dr. Timi Olubiyi, and do not necessarily reflect the views of others.