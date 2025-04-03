Nigerian Stock Market Slips 0.12% as Updcreit and Afriprud Lead Gainers

The Nigerian stock market ended in negative territory on April 2, 2025, as the All-Share Index (ASI) declined by 123.20 points, closing at 105,547.16.

This marked a 0.12% drop from the previous session’s 105,670.36, reflecting reduced trading activity and selling pressure across select sectors.

Market Performance Overview

Market capitalization also dipped slightly, falling from N66.2 trillion to N66.1 trillion, maintaining a position just above the N66 trillion benchmark. Trading volume saw a notable 19.48% decline, with 438 million shares exchanged, compared to 544 million shares in the prior session.

Despite the overall market downturn, UPDCREIT and AFRIPRUD emerged as the day’s top gainers, appreciating by 10.00% and 9.96%, respectively. Conversely, UACN led the laggards, shedding 10.00%, while UPL followed with a 9.95% decline.

Market Summary

All-Share Index (ASI): 105,547.16 points

Previous ASI: 105,670.36 points

Daily Change: -0.12%

Year-to-Date Performance: +2.52%

Volume Traded: 438 million shares

Market Capitalization: N66.1 trillion

Top Gainers

UPDCREIT: +10.00% to N6.05

AFRIPRUD: +9.96% to N14.35

VFDGROUP: +9.96% to N51.90

UNIONDICON: +9.28% to N5.30

MAYBAKER: +6.17% to N8.60

Top Losers

UACN: -10.00% to N31.95

UPL: -9.95% to N3.89

SUNUASSUR: -9.92% to N5.99

CONHALLPLC: -9.78% to N3.23

LEARNAFRCA: -9.64% to N3.00

Trading Volume & Activity

The day’s trading volume saw a dip, with 438 million shares exchanged, down from 544 million shares recorded in the previous session.

FIDELITYBK led the activity chart, trading 41.7 million shares.

MBENEFIT followed with 35.9 million shares, while NB recorded 35.6 million shares.

GTCO and ZENITHBANK contributed significantly, exchanging 33 million and 28.6 million shares, respectively.

Top Trading Value Stocks

GTCO topped the list with transactions worth N2.3 billion in terms of monetary value.

Other notable contributions:

MTNN: N1.4 billion

ZENITHBANK: N1.3 billion

NB: N1.2 billion

ARADEL: N954.7 million

Sector Highlights – SWOOT & FUGAZ

The SWOOT (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion) category saw some pullbacks:

OANDO declined by 5.58%

WAPCO dropped by 1.63%

Among the FUGAZ (Tier-1 Banking Stocks):

FBNH fell by 3.02%

UBA and ZENITHBANK remained unchanged

ACCESSCORP gained 1.34%

GTCO advanced by 1.16%

Market Outlook

Despite the mild decline, the All-Share Index remains above the key 105,000 level, suggesting a corrective phase rather than a full-scale sell-off. If positive momentum in the banking sector and select blue-chip stocks continues, the index could challenge the 106,000 mark in the coming weeks.

Investors will closely monitor economic trends, corporate earnings, and foreign exchange stability to gauge market direction in the short term.