Nigerian Polytechnic Drops 273 Students Over Poor Results

Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, has shown the red card to 273 students due to academic underperformance, while six others have been shown the door for involvement in examination malpractice and related offenses.

The decision was made public on Monday by the Chairman of the Academic Board, Prof. Salisu Usman, through an official statement released in Lokoja.

Prof. Usman explained that the Board reached the verdict during its 120th meeting, which focused on reviewing the first-semester academic results for the 2024/2025 session. According to him, the 273 students were withdrawn across 20 departments and 42 academic programmes after falling short of the institution’s academic standards, despite the enabling environment created for learning.

He expressed concern over the academic performance of the affected students and advised the student body to make better use of the resources and facilities available to boost their academic achievements.

In addition to the mass withdrawal, the institution also expelled six students for various forms of examination misconduct. According to Prof. Usman, the affected students include two from the Department of Business Administration and Accountancy and four from the Department of Mass Communication.

“They were sanctioned for offenses such as impersonation and possession of extraneous materials during examinations,” he said.

He further noted that the Central Examination Misconduct Committee, chaired by Dr. (Mrs.) Grace Ehimony, carried out a thorough investigation before recommending the disciplinary actions.

Prof. Usman, who also doubles as the Rector of the Polytechnic, emphasized the school’s commitment to upholding academic integrity and excellence. He stressed the need for synergy among the institution’s various committees to ensure firm and fair decisions.

The Rector also lauded members of the Academic Board for their consistent support and dedication, urging students to stay focused and committed to their studies in order to succeed.