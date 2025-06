Gunmen hijacked a Benue Links Nigeria Ltd bus on Sunday, June 22, in Okpokwu LGA, Benue State, kidnapping the driver and 11 passengers.

One passenger escaped and alerted the police. Security forces are searching for the victims. The bus, traveling from Abeokuta to Makurdi, was found abandoned.

Benue Links condemned the attack and is cooperating with authorities to ensure the victims’ safe return