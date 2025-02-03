Governor Buni Secures Release of 30 Inmates from Correctional Centres

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has facilitated the release of 30 inmates from correctional centres across the country.

According to a statement from the Yobe State Ministry of Justice on Monday, the governor paid the fines of 14 inmates, while 16 others were granted clemency.

The inmates were released from correctional facilities in Potiskum, Nguru, Gashua, Jos, and Kaduna.

The ministry explained that the pardon followed recommendations from the state’s Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, chaired by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Saleh Samanja. The council visited the correctional centres to evaluate inmates eligible for clemency.

After careful consideration, a list of 30 inmates was submitted for Governor Buni’s approval.

The statement also highlighted the state government’s commitment to improving inmates’ welfare and providing skill acquisition programs under Governor Buni’s leadership.

