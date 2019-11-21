Nigerian ex-attorney general arrested in Dubai over $1.3 bn oil deal

Nigeria’s ex-attorney general Mohammed Adoke was on Monday arrested in Dubai, over his involvement in one of the oil industry’s biggest corruption scandals.

Adoke’s lawyer, Mike Ozekhome confirmed the arrest on Wednesday telling Reuters the warrant used to arrest his client was expired.

Nigeria’s anti-graft agency secured warrants in April for two former ministers including Adoke and an Eni manager over the $1.3 billion sale of a Nigerian offshore oilfield by Malabu Oil and Gas in 2011.

The deal has spawned legal cases spanning several countries, involving Nigerian government officials and senior executives from ENI and Royal Dutch Shell. Shell and Eni, and their executives, have denied any wrongdoing.

Ozekhome said his client was arrested as he went to Dubai for medical appointment, adding that a Nigerian court had nullified the warrant in October because his client was not served with the charges before the warrant was issued.

Reuters