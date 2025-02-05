Nigerian Doctors To Retire At 65

President Bola Tinubu has approved a new retirement age for doctors and other healthcare workers in Nigeria, increasing it from 60 to 65 years.

The announcement was made on Wednesday in Lagos by Dr. Mannir Bature, the National Publicity Secretary of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA).

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Pate, has been instructed to present the approval to the Council on Establishment through the Office of the Head of Service for final processing.

This update was shared during a meeting between Prof. Pate, NMA President Prof. Bala Audu, and key health sector leaders, including representatives from the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria, the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives, and the Joint Health Sector Unions.

The meeting addressed issues related to the welfare of healthcare workers.

It was revealed that the government has secured funds to clear the arrears from the adjustment of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS), with payments set to begin soon.

Additionally, approval has been given to correct salary adjustments under both CONMESS and the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS), following the new minimum wage.

The process for implementing these corrections is near completion.

New tariffs for healthcare service providers have also been approved, which will improve earnings for members of the Association of Nigerian Private Medical Practitioners and Nurses (ANPMPN), supporting better financial conditions for healthcare services across the country.

The meeting ended with a renewed commitment from all stakeholders to work together in improving the welfare of healthcare workers and ensuring the implementation of key reforms.

