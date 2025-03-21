Nigerian Diocese Mourns Priest who Ministered to the Marginalised in Mombasa

Tributes have trailed the sudden death of a young Nigerian “missionary” priest, Very Rev. John Simon Tanko, 47, who recently died of heart failure while on holiday in his home country after being away with the St. Patrick’s Missionary Society in Kenya for 7 years.

The priest of the Catholic Diocese of Bauchi, Nigeria, who was the parish priest of St. Patrick’s Catholic Parish, Bangladesh, Mombasa, in the Archdiocese of Kenya was found dead on his bed on Sunday 23 February while parishioners were waiting for him to offer Holy Mass.

Fr. Tanko “was a bridge that carried the gospel to the marginalised people of Kenya,” said Very Rev. Fr. Cletus Ikpa, the Vicar General Administration of Bauchi Diocese in his homily at the funeral Mass which was held on Friday 28 Feb. at St. John’s Cathedral, Bauchi.

The cleric who described the deceased as one who “dedicated his life and ministry to the smallest and most profound acts of kindness” stated that we are “comforted because our dear priest touched lives with dedication and love by accepting the call to become a missionary” in Bangladesh, one of the many slums in Mombasa.

The latest data shows that while about 23.6% of Mombasaresidents, where the Nigerian priest ministered, live below the poverty line, 22.7-24.5 % face a high cost of living, food insecurity, and rely on menial jobs.

The Vicar explained that Fr. Tanko died of cardiac arrest while on holiday in Jalingo, Taraba State while assuring the family: “We stand together and seek God’s comfort.”

He embodied “love, peace, service, compassion, dedication,and his smiles will remain treasures” Ikpa, said.

Meanwhile, his classmate and host at St. Monica’s rectory Mayo Dasa, Jalingo, Rev. Fr. Gregory Nbashi narrated that,“On Sunday morning [23 February], we all woke up, exchanged pleasantries. I left for 6:00 am Mass. You told me you were leaving for your 7: a.m. Mass at the Minor Seminaryby 6:30 a.m. ‘Man proposes but God disposes,’ they say. I never knew that would be my last communication with you.”

Fr. Nbashi also explained, “I assigned the celebration of the Eucharist to you, but God said you were not taking it; he said,come home to the heavenly banquet he has prepared for you.”

“Your passing on has left me devastated and broken” the priest of Jalingo Diocese stated while adding, “Just know that I’ll never forget this experience. Thank you for giving me the chance to see you before you departed from this sinful world. As long as I live, I’ll always remember you at the Lord’s altar.”

On his part, Fr. Andrew Batare, his classmate currently a fide donum (given in good faith) priest to the Diocese of Westminster, London, UK said, “I have known him for 28 years. We journeyed together – we are the first set to be taken in 1997 under the then Bauchi Vicariate as seminarians by the late Bishop John Moore and the Vocations Director, the late Fr. Amos Nyangu.

“We used to stay in their house during holidays and had a good time as seminarians – He also worked together in the diocesan chancery. His parents were nice. He was at St. Francis Railway while I was at Our Lady of Loretto” Bataresaid, adding that his crony’s death is a rude shock.

In a moving tribute on behalf of his classmates, Fr. Moses Angyian, a priest of Wukari Diocese stressed, “Our hearts eke in sadness and grief. As we reflect on the profound impact you had on our lives. You were more than a classmate, a friend a brother, and a priest.”

He described Fr. Tanko as one who had “an incredible spirit that brings joy to others” stressing “You were full of life” and “You remind us of the beauty in our shared humanity.”

Earlier in a statement, the St. Patrick’s Missionary Society disclosed that they received “With sadness…the sudden death of Rev. Fr. John Simon Tanko – a volunteer priest with [the] Society.”

They offered their “sincere sympathy to his family, his parishioners, his diocesan colleagues in Bauchi, and his colleagues in Mombasa.”

A member of the society, Fr. Emmanuel Likoko underlined that Fr. Tanko was “a selfless and devoted priest,” who brought “the love of Christ to the people of Bangladesh adding that “His dedication to the Gospel and his compassionate heart touched many lives.”

His close friend for over 20 years, Fr. Sunday Yunana Waraka who spoke about Tanko’s ministry abroad said, “It is a testament to your unwavering commitment to serving the marginalised and vulnerable.”

Waraka said, “You left an indelible mark on the lives of countless individuals. As a spiritual director, counsellor, and healer, you embodied the essence of Christ’s love and care” stressing, “Your remarkable gift of holistic healing transcended physical ailments, addressing the intricate web of emotional and spiritual needs.”

A parishioner of St. Patrick’s Parish, Bangladesh, Phoebe Ondiek disclosed that he, “was a man of boundless kindness and an unwaveringly good heart. He treated everyone equally, regardless of who they were or where they came from. His love was pure, and his care for others knew no bounds.”

She testified that he was “A man of few words,” who showed“warmth and deep understanding” and emphasised that “his resilience made him special [as a priest who] connected with everyone – children, women, [and] youths.”

“The world has lost an incredible man, but your spirit will forever live on in my heart and in the hearts of everyone you touched,” Ondiek said, adding, “he was full of life and energy.He will be profoundly missed – never forgotten.”

His fellow “missionary,” Fr. Gideon Lengkitda Goma, with whom they went on the East-African mission, currently the parish priest of Holy Family Parish, Kanamkemer, Lodwardescribed his colleague’s death as a big shock to his family, Bauchi Diocese, Bangladesh community and the St. Patrick’s Fathers.

“Your death is so painful, and the sorrow is severe. I am only left with memories” Fr. Goma said while adding, “You bowedout of the mission so early. That was not our plan – Till we meet again at the resurrection.”

Before embarking on overseas mission, Fr. Tanko was one-time Financial Administrator of Bauchi Diocese, parish priest of Divine Mercy Boi, St. Francis Railway, and the Administrator of St. John’s Cathedral, Bauchi where he was ordained 18 years ago and offered the Nunc Dimitis(departure) – funeral mass.

Parishioners honour the deceased priest last year during his 46th birthday celebration

Born on 29 February 1978, he is the first priest of Tapshinextraction under the Tafawa-Balewa local council of Bauchi State, North–Eastern Nigeria. He is survived by his aged parents, 6 siblings, and many relations.

Fr. Justine John Dyikuk, a priest of Bauchi Diocese, North-Eastern Nigeria is a UK Freelance Travel Journalist, a Ph.D. researcher in Journalism, Media, and Communication at the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, and a Senior Fellow for International Religious Freedom Policy, Religious Freedom Institute (RFI), Washington DC, resident at St. Andrew’s Cathedral Glasgow, UK.