Money No Too Dey Lagos -Kizz Daniel Cancels December Concert

Kizz made this revelation during an interactive session with fans on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday night. When a curious fan popped the question, “Are you holding any concert this December?” the singer didn’t sugarcoat his response.

“Nah,” he replied candidly. “Would rather do cho cho cho this December… Money no too dey Lagos this time.”

It seems the “Buga” crooner is choosing to sit this one out, acknowledging the financial strain many people are facing. But maybe this “cho cho cho” December will be all about simpler joys and, who knows. The economy is not smiling after all”.