Wofai Fada Welcomes Baby Girl, Shares Heartwarming Photos

Nollywood wood actress and comedian Wofai Fada has welcomed her first child, a beautiful baby girl! The proud new mom took to Instagram yesterday to share the first adorable pictures of her daughter, sparking excitement and joy among her fans.

Wofai, who recently tied the knot with actor Taiwo Olakitan Cole, surprised everyone with the announcement of their little princess. The news, shared through a heartfelt Instagram post, caught fans off guard but was met with an outpouring of love and congratulations.

In her latest post, Wofai shared stunning maternity photos, capturing her tenderly cradling her baby girl and gazing lovingly into her eyes. The images radiate pure love and the joy of motherhood.

Describing her daughter as “a full bundle of joy,” Wofai expressed deep gratitude to God for the gift of her little one.

She captioned her post:

“We are forever grateful to God for this precious gift. Our princess is here. My joy is complete.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/ DDAhJYLt7-_/?igsh= aGh2c3VyNzB5dmE5

Fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry have flooded her comment section with warm wishes and blessings for the new family.

Congratulations to Wofai Fada and her family on this beautiful new chapter!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...