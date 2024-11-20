Nigerian Army Investigates Alleged Assault on Couple by Soldiers; Victims Demand ₦150M Compensation – Trending Today

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. The Acting Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Olufemi Oluyede, has ordered an investigation into allegations of assault by a senior Army officer and two soldiers against a Nigerian man, Vershima Mker, and his fiancée in Abuja. The incident, captured in a viral video, showed the couple being attacked after an argument with the soldiers, prompting public outrage and demands for accountability. The Nigerian Army’s spokesperson, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, confirmed the investigation and reiterated the Army’s commitment to protecting citizens’ rights. The couple, detained for eight hours, allege they were abused, handcuffed, and forced to write an apology under duress. They are seeking 150 million naira in compensation and the dismissal of the officers involved. The altercation reportedly occurred on 3rd Avenue, Gwarinpa, when the convoy of a Major General confronted the couple. The viral footage shows soldiers hitting Mker and trying to seize the fiancée’s phone before the recording cuts off. The Army has assured the public of a thorough investigation to ensure justice.

2. During a valedictory service in honor of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, chair of the Senate Committee on Petroleum Downstream, passed away on July 27 in London and will be buried on November 22, Senator Ali Ndume urged colleagues to support Ubah’s widow in succeeding him, citing precedents where spouses and relatives of late senators assumed their positions. Former Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha also called on the Federal Government to honor Ubah by releasing detained IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu. Speaking at a tribute night in Abuja, Okorocha claimed that deceased Igbo leaders were spiritually advocating for Kanu’s release. They urged Senate President Godswill Akpabio to convey this message to the government, suggesting it would foster unity and stability in the Igbo region. Kano South Senator Kawu Sumaila has been appointed as Ubah’s replacement.

3. At the 15th-anniversary stakeholders’ roundtable on Northern Youth Development, President Bola Tinubu spoke on the interconnected progress of Nigeria and its regions, stating that the North cannot thrive in isolation, nor can the nation prosper without inclusive development. Represented by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, Tinubu highlighted challenges like security, education, and economic empowerment while unveiling comprehensive youth-focused initiatives. Tinubu outlined measures to restore stability in the North, including strengthening community policing, rehabilitating displaced persons, and addressing issues like smuggling and insurgency. He unveiled initiatives such as the Three Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme, the Skill-Up Artisans Programme (SUPA), and the Nigerian Youth Academy (NIYA). Plans for a National Youth Development Bank and a Youth Data Bank were also announced to provide financial and informational support to young Nigerians. The president revealed his plan to reduce many out-of-school children and support higher education through programs like the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND). The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar II, and former Niger State Governor Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu echoed the focus on youth education and empowerment. They stressed the importance of education as a tool for societal progress and called on the government to prioritize youth education and maintain continuous dialogue to foster sustainable development

4. Dr. Doyin Okupe, former Director-General of the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential campaign, stated on November 19, 2024, that the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, lacked a policy document to support his “consumption-to-production” campaign mantra. In his remarks assessing President Bola Tinubu’s administration, Okupe praised Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda as systematic and practical, addressing critical issues such as tax reform and foreign exchange exploitation. He contrasted Tinubu’s policy framework with that of PDP candidate Atiku Abubakar, whose plans, he argued, were based on unrealistic loan arrangements, and criticized the Labour Party for failing to provide actionable policies. Okupe acknowledged his opposition to Tinubu but described the current administration’s agenda as credible and capable of addressing Nigeria’s challenges.

5. The Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders (CONYL), representing youth groups across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, endorsed Seyi Tinubu for Lagos State Governor in 2027. In a statement issued on November 19 in Owerri, CONYL leaders, including President General Goodluck Ibem, cited Seyi Tinubu’s potential to build on the achievements of his father, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose tenure as Lagos governor transformed the state into the “Center of Excellence.” According to them, Lagos’s critical role as a hub for all Nigerians and called for a youthful, innovative leader. They described Seyi Tinubu as qualified, experienced, and capable of leading Lagos State to greater heights. The group urged President Tinubu to consider their appeal to support Seyi Tinubu as a youth-driven choice for the 2027 gubernatorial election.

6. Chidimma Adetshina, the 23-year-old Miss Universe Nigeria, returned from Mexico to Nigeria. Reflecting on her performance, she expressed pride in exceeding her goal of reaching the top 30 and gratitude for the overwhelming support from Nigerians and Africans. She emerged as the first runner-up at the Miss Universe 2024 competition held on November 16 in Mexico City. She also earned the Miss Universe Africa and Oceania title, representing Nigeria among 125 contestants. Despite her success, questions about her South African citizenship resurfaced, as her mother is Mozambican and her father is Nigerian. This controversy led South African authorities to investigate her identity, which had previously forced her to withdraw from the Miss South Africa pageant in August 2024. Upon her return, Chidimma stated she would address the issue once she had full details and consulted her lawyers. As Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, she plans to collaborate on projects with the Miss Universe organization, involving travel across various countries to represent the continent. Chidimma announced she would temporarily step back from beauty pageants to focus on her education and explore opportunities in acting and modeling.

