Nigeria, World Leaders Aim $29 Trillion African Economy By 2050

Vice President Kashim Shettima joined global leaders in Davos, Switzerland, to participate in the 2025 World Economic Forum (WEF), where he passionately advocated for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and its transformative potential.

Speaking at the “Forum Friends of AfCFTA” event, Shettima reaffirmed Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to fostering economic integration and advancing digital transformation across the African continent.

He underscored the importance of collaboration and innovation in unlocking the full potential of the AfCFTA.

“Nigeria is poised to become a global force,” Shettima stated, highlighting that by 2050, the country’s population is projected to exceed 440 million, surpassing the United States to become the third most populous nation globally.

He further emphasized Nigeria’s growing digital footprint, noting that the country already boasts 163 million internet users and over 220 million telecom subscribers.

Shettima described the AfCFTA as more than a trade agreement, calling it “a bold declaration of our shared destiny as Africans.”

He emphasized that the AfCFTA represents a crucial pathway to sustainable economic growth, job creation, and regional unity, addressing pressing challenges like unemployment and economic disparity.

Børge Brende, President of the World Economic Forum, echoed these sentiments, expressing optimism about Africa’s potential. “With the right support, the AfCFTA can increase intra-African trade by an incredible 50%,” Brende asserted.

He also stressed the importance of harnessing Africa’s demographic advantage, remarking that the continent’s youthful population represents a vital resource for global economic development.

Brende further highlighted the stakes, noting that $29 trillion – equivalent to one-third of the global GDP – could be unlocked through collaborative efforts.

Participants at the event referenced research by Korn Ferry, which predicted a global talent shortage of 85 million people by 2030. This underscored the urgency of creating opportunities for Africa’s growing workforce.

The event attracted leaders and policymakers from across the continent, including representatives from South Africa, Botswana, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia, Egypt, and others.

Their active engagement reflected the widespread interest in leveraging the AfCFTA as a vehicle for economic transformation and continental prosperity.

