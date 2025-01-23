NAF and US Embassy Discuss Enhancing A-29 Super Tucano Operations

The Chief of Training and Operations at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Headquarters, Air Vice Marshal FO Edosa, hosted a meeting with representatives from the United States Embassy’s Office of Security Cooperation (OSC) on Wednesday.

The U.S. team, led by Lieutenant Colonel Semira Moore, met at NAF Headquarters in Abuja to discuss the operations of the A-29 Super Tucano aircraft and explore opportunities for improved collaboration between the U.S. and Nigeria.

The goal of the discussions was to optimize the use of the aircraft for better operational performance.

Air Vice Marshal Edosa reaffirmed the NAF’s commitment to protecting Nigeria’s territorial integrity and citizens while emphasizing the importance of respecting human rights.

He stressed the NAF’s focus on balancing its security responsibilities with minimizing harm to civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola, the Chief of Civil-Military Relations, also attended the meeting.

He gave a detailed presentation on the NAF’s strategies for minimizing civilian harm during operations and responding effectively when such incidents occur.

The NAF emphasized that engagements like this with key partners help enhance its operational capabilities and build public trust, ensuring the effective fulfillment of its constitutional mandate to secure the nation and protect its people.

