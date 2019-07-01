Nigeria: Restructuring Group in US, Exposes Buhari on Killer Herdsmen

Campaigners of the Lower Niger Congress (LNC), a pro-restructuring group, is currently engaging US policy makers to debunk what they described as ‘’the false narrative’’ of the government of Nigeria under President Muhammadu Buhari’s watch on the killings in the country.

LNC Secretary General, Tony Nnadi, a lawyer, is claiming that US policy makers ‘’have gotten the truth as opposed to the false narrative that the government has been using to cover the crime being committed.’’

According to him, the Buhari administration sent Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to the US in response to their ongoing visit to the US Congress and major cities across the country.

Nnadi explains that LNC is the platform aggregating the various self-determination initiatives of the Greater Eastern Nigeria, including the Biafra agitation groups as well as the Niger Delta agitation, adding, ‘’the Lower Niger is the combined pre-1966 Eastern and Midwestern Regions of Nigeria’’.

He, however,made this known while speaking with IrokopostTV’s Rudolf Okonkwo in New York City.

The lawyer who was part of a congressional roundtable that looked at the insecurity and uncertainty in Nigeria, continues to travel across the US to have town hall meetings.

He said that his group, the LNC is demanding that the US should appoint a special envoy to Nigeria to look at the Nigerian situation in which Fulani elements are trying to run over the whole country.

The pro-restructuring group has been accusing the Buhari administration of obvious complicity in the undisguised ethnic cleansing campaign allegedly being executed by the Fulani herdsmen who according to the LNC, ‘’in reality are simply a heavily armed Fulani militia unleashing mayhem upon scores and scores of indigenous communities, in a Southward sweep that has left the entire predominantly Christian Middle Belt territories, dripping with blood and writhing in pain of mass dislocation.’’

As recently alerted by Lt.Gen Theophilus Danjuma, a former Chief of Army Staff whose Taraba State is also under the Fulani Siege, there is obvious Collusion by the Buhari-led Federal Government and it’s Armed Forces, Police and Security Services, (all controlled by the Fulani and the rest of the Caliphate), in the ongoing deadly Campaigns of the Fulani Militia, as the Security Forces always look the other way when massive Terror is being unleashed on Communities.

Attack Survivors Victim Communities often lament, with great shock, open connivance with, and facilitation of the invading marauders by the military and police of Nigeria, to whom they had looked for help.

The complicity of the Buhari-led Federal Government is made even more obvious by it’s deliberate attempt to present a false Narrative if routine “Farmers/Herdsmen Clashes” as against the raw, totally undisguised Ethnic Cleansing invasions that is sweeping Southwards from the Upper fringes of the Middle Belt in what is obviously a well Coordinated Military-Grade Operations.

With the proscription and totally unjustifiable categorisation of the IPOB as a Terrorist Organisation and with the Operation Python Dance-2 that happened in Eastern Nigeria heartlands, September 2017, as well as the Operation Crocodile Smile in the adjoining Seaward (Nigeria Delta) territory of the East, in which troops with mainly Fulani commanders have remained in open conqest-style occupation of the Greater Eastern Nigeria, the LNC wishes to bring to the attention of the global community, especially the Government of the United States, a massive apprehension in Eastern Nigeria that the ethnic cleansing sweeping almost unchallenged through the Middle Belt territories is heading unstoppably into Eastern Nigeria.