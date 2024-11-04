Nigeria Pushes Forward with Sustainable Aviation Fuel to Cut Carbon Emissions

In an effort to reduce carbon emissions from aviation fuel, the Nigerian federal government has been working closely with stakeholders and international partners to advance the development of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), Low Carbon Aviation Fuel (LCAF), and other environmentally friendly fuels.

During the second consultative stakeholders’ meeting on the development and deployment of SAF, LCAF, and other cleaner fuel options, Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, shared details on the government’s plans, on Monday.

He explained that various technical assessments have been conducted to explore the best approaches for integrating these lower-emission fuels into Nigeria’s aviation industry.

The initiative reflects Nigeria’s commitment to addressing climate change and aligns with global efforts to make aviation more sustainable.

Through partnerships and technical evaluations, the government aims to implement SAF and other cleaner fuels to reduce the aviation sector’s carbon footprint while supporting growth in a more sustainable direction.

