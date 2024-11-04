Edu Leaves Arsenal To Join Marinakis Group As Key Figure

In a significant move, Arsenal’s highly respected director Edu has announced his departure from the club to join the Marinakis group, overseeing Nottingham Forest, Olympiacos, and potential future acquisitions.

Edu’s departure, revealed earlier today, brings an end to his successful tenure at Arsenal, where he played a pivotal role in supporting manager Mikel Arteta and securing top talent.

The Brazilian director’s impressive stint at Arsenal earned him the prestigious Golden Boy Award for Best Director.

Edu will now spearhead an ambitious project at Nottingham Forest and Olympiacos, with plans to expand the Marinakis group’s portfolio.

“Edu’s expertise and vision will be invaluable in driving our clubs forward,” said Evangelos Marinakis, owner of Nottingham Forest and Olympiacos.

Nottingham Forest and Olympiacos fans can expect exciting developments under Edu’s guidance.