spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
October 7, 2025 - 3:03 PM

Nigeria Moves to Secure $2 Billion Chinese Loan for Nationwide Power Grid Expansion

Finance
— By: Ken Ibenne

Nigeria Moves to Secure $2 Billion Chinese Loan for Nationwide Power Grid Expansion

Nigeria is in serious talks with China’s Export-Import Bank for a $2 billion loan meant to build a new super grid transforming Nigeria’s electricity infrastructure.

The project, for decades, has aimed to address the unrelenting power outages that have hampered industrial expansion and economic growth.

 

According to the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, the planned grid would connect the eastern and western areas of the country, where most of Nigeria’s major industries are found. Adelabu said during an economic summit in Abuja that the scheme is part of a larger strategy to decentralize electricity generation and promote manufacturers and big organizations to reconnect to the national grid after years of reliance on private generators caused by poor supply.

 

Nigeria has a generating capacity of about 13 gigawatts now, but the central grid can supply just a third of that to over 200 million inhabitants. Regular grid failures and poor distribution networks have made the situation worse. South Africa, with a population about one-fourth the size, has an installed generating capacity of almost 70 gigawatts by contrast.

 

The News Chronicle gathered that the $2 billion finance plan already sanctioned by the cabinet will go towards creating a contemporary super grid capable of giving more electricity to metropolitan regions and industrial clusters. The project seeks to lower Nigeria’s reliance on self-generated power, which now makes up practically half of all the country’s electricity consumption.

 

Adelabu verified that conversations with China’s Eximbank are going along well, as both parties agree on the financing approach and project execution schedules. Emphasizing that the new grid would not only stabilize power delivery but also draw in fresh investment, increase output, and improve energy security across Nigeria’s industrial corridors.

 

Since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu took power in 2023, the administration has launched a number of aggressive economic policies designed to boost expansion and revive investor confidence. These comprise a tax system revision, oil industry security upgrades, and the elimination of fuel subsidies. Tariff changes for metropolitan consumers in the power industry have increased liquidity, therefore generating a 70% increase in income for distribution businesses in 2024. With an anticipated 41% increase to around 2.4 trillion naira ($1.6 billion), revenues will help to validate the industry’s course of financial viability.

Previous article
Retired Nigerian Air Vice Marshal Dies Aboard British Airways Flight to Abuja
Next article
Russia – Republic of the Congo: New Prospects for Humanitarian Cooperation
Ken Ibenne
Ken Ibenne
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Youth Empowerment: ECOWAS Begins Taenprowiz Fish Production Training in Anambra

Kenechukwu Ofomah Kenechukwu Ofomah -
The second batch of the ECOWAS-sponsored youths training on...

NSCDC Intercepts Trailer Loaded with Stolen NNPCL Pipes in Adamawa

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The Adamawa State Command of the Nigeria Security and...

Taraba: APC Chieftain Denies Knowledge of Gov. Kefas Decamping to APC

Emmanuel Awari Emmanuel Awari -
A Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in...

Governor Eno Inspects Model Secondary School Project in Nsit Ubium

Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu -
Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has inspected...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Youth Empowerment: ECOWAS Begins Taenprowiz Fish Production Training in Anambra

Africa 0
The second batch of the ECOWAS-sponsored youths training on...

NSCDC Intercepts Trailer Loaded with Stolen NNPCL Pipes in Adamawa

News 0
The Adamawa State Command of the Nigeria Security and...

Taraba: APC Chieftain Denies Knowledge of Gov. Kefas Decamping to APC

News 0
A Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x