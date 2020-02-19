Nigeria: Gunmen Assassinate Director In The Presidency

An Assistant Director of Administration in Aso Rock, Nigeria’s seat of presidential power, Ms. Laetitia Dagan, has been assassinated by unknown gunmen.

The Permanent Secretary in charge of the State House, Abuja, Jalal Arabi, who made this known said Dagan worked in her office on Monday till 8 pm, but by 11 pm she was ‘’gruesomely murdered’’ in her apartment by unknown persons.

The assistant director who was aged 47, hailed from Plateau State in North Central Nigeria.

Arabi has, however, described the killing of Ms. Dagan as “a painful loss, not only to her immediate family but also the entire State House”.

The permanent secretary’s tribute was conveyed to the bereaved family in a statement by Attah Ese, a Deputy Director, Information, State House, Abuja, on Tuesday.

“She was a dedicated, hard-working officer, and we all feel pained by her dastardly and untimely death”, Arabi told her family members during a condolence visit, adding, ”We all share in your grief and pains, but be consoled by the fact that she lived a good life and contributed her best to the services of her nation.”

While praying the Almighty God to comfort Dagan’s family, the entire staff of State House, and grant the soul of the departed officer eternal rest, the permanent secretary also expressed confidence that “the Police will fish out the killers of Laetitia and the law will take its course.”