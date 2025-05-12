Nigeria First Policy: How Far Can Tinubu Go?

For sure, Nigeria is never lacking in policy formulation and development theories. In fact, all policies and practices that have worked elsewhere have consistently met with failures because whereas the idea or policy itself may have been lofty and worked elsewhere, ours have never been worth more than the piece of paper on which they are written. These government policies are either meant to distract or for mere sloganeering.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s ‘The Change Begins With Me,’ only afforded the National Orientation Agency and the Information Ministry the opportunity to cash out and entertain and distract the population from what was a disastrous administration.

The Federal Executive Council last week announced the ‘Renewed Hope Nigeria First Policy’ aimed at promoting domestic production, supporting indigenous industries, and reducing dependence on foreign products.

Announcing the adoption of this policy which might be Nigeria’s answer to the new trend around the world arising from the egoistic and arrogant policy of America’s Donald Trump America First, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said it would soon be backed by an executive order from President Bola Tinubu.

On its face value, it is worthy of commendation and a step in the right direction.

Trump in his usual brashness and over-bloated sense of self-importance and relevance, erroneously thinks the world cannot do without America and that America can ignore the rest of the world. We are living to see how this will play out.

If Tinubu’s Nigeria First policy rises above rhetoric and mere slogan it is indeed what the nation badly needs to promote domestic production, support indigenous industries to boost employment.

The Federal Government aims to lead this change by investing directly in Nigerian industries, adjusting spending habits, and using its procurement power to support homegrown growth.

The minister also explained that the new economic directive known as ‘The Nigeria First Policy’, is designed to prioritise locally manufactured goods and services in all government procurements.

According to him, “This policy means Nigeria comes first in all procurement processes. No foreign goods or devices that are already produced locally will be procured without a clear and justified reason.”

According to Idris, the policy reflects President Tinubu’s vision of industrialising Nigeria, shielding the economy from global shocks, and building sustainable local capacity.

According to the new plan, the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) has been directed to revise and enforce procurement regulations that give clear advantage to local manufacturers and service providers.

Also, a compliance framework will be developed to ensure MDAs adhere to local content requirements in procurement processes.

The BPP will maintain an updated register of verified, high-quality Nigerian manufacturers and service providers to streamline procurement.

Foreign products or services can only be procured with a written justification and waiver from BPP, ensuring local options are considered first.

Any contract involving foreign procurement must include clauses that promote technology transfer, local production partnerships, or skill development initiatives.

All MDAs would be required to immediately audit and revise their procurement plans to align with the new policy.

Violations of the policy will attract strict sanctions, including cancellation of procurement contracts and disciplinary action against officials responsible.

The policy seeks to instil confidence in Nigerian products, foster a culture of self-belief, and boost national pride through local enterprise.

Can you fault this policy direction? Again, we reiterate that until this is made to work and internalised both in our public and private lives, this nation would never grow to its potential.

But pray, who will bell the cat? Who will see to the total implementation and compliance of this policy? Is it a political class that is always willing to trade away and compromise every policy of government for political gain?

Is it a population of people who crave for everything foreign? Or is it the political elite who spend most of their time and holidays abroad at public expense? Or is it our legislators, who in spite of public outcry, insisted that it’s either Toyota Prado SUVs or nothing?

One of the most offensive and obscene acts of profligacy and insensitivity I have seen recently on social media, was the one where the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, was seen cruising in a limousine as an official car in Port Harcourt. What impertinence. In a country where a hunger-ravaged population does not know where their next meal will come from, a minister and former governor who has not done anything outside of politics is comfortably rubbing it in the face of a people who are victims of their bad leadership in public office.

Although I am not convinced that former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, would have done anything different as president, his admonition to President Tinubu to begin the implementation with himself cannot be more apt.

Atiku is challenging the President to swap his Escalade for Innoson, Nord or any made in Nigeria vehicle.

Atiku’s advice is only stating the very obvious. In countries, especially in former communist countries, where this has worked, the leaders begin with themselves. That way they send the right signals that if the president can use locally made goods, everyone else must take a cue. Anything short of this would only amount to an exercise in futility.

President Tinubu must lead this push. Trump’s recklessness is only signalling to the rest of the world, especially Africa, that no nation owes any other any obligation. You must look inward and prioritise your national interests above all other considerations.

Again, this policy when fully implemented might just be a solution to arrest the high level of youth restiveness, unemployment, reduce insecurity and grow the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP). It would also reduce the worrisome trend of massive youth migration outside the country etc., and position the nation on the part to greatness.

Sometimes, all you need to begin a serious re-evaluation of oneself is an insult from your detractors. Trump is only telling the lazy nations that there are no more freebies.