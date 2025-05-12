Chelsea, ManUtd and Tottenham Face Crucial Defeats

Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham faced significant defeats in their recent Premier League fixtures.

All three clubs, who are finalists in European tournaments, were unable to secure victories.

Their struggles may be attributed to their upcoming finals, with Manchester United preparing to meet Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League final, and Chelsea set to compete in the final of the third-tier European tournament.

Manchester United experienced yet another loss at Old Trafford, conceding two goals to Jerrod Bowen and Thomas Soucek in the first and second halves, respectively. The Red Devils now sit in 16th place with 39 points.

Tottenham Hotspur, also potentially distracted by their impending Europa League final, were defeated 2-0 by Crystal Palace, with both goals netted by Eze. They find themselves perilously close to relegation, only above Ipswich Town in the Premier League standings.

Chelsea, another London club, suffered a 2-0 loss to Newcastle United, with goals scored in the opening and closing minutes of the match. Following this defeat, Chelsea has slipped to sixth place as they aim for a Champions League spot.

They will also be competing in the UEFA Conference League final on May 21st.