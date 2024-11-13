Nigeria Faces Rising Pneumonia Cases, Especially Among Young Children

As Nigeria marked World Pneumonia Day, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare on Tuesday raised concerns over the impact of pneumonia, which remains a major health risk across the country.

Particularly vulnerable are children under five, with the infection contributing to thousands of preventable deaths each year.

Pneumonia, an infection affecting the lungs, can be caused by bacteria, viruses, or fungi in the air. It is easily transmitted through airborne particles, making it highly contagious. In children, this infection can result in inflamed lungs that may fill with fluid or pus, leading to breathing difficulties.

Young children, particularly newborns or those with underdeveloped immune systems, are most susceptible to the illness.

Common symptoms include fast breathing, fever, and chest retractions, which occur when the chest pulls inward during inhalation.

The ministry wrote on X formerly Twitter:

“Pneumonia kills more than 700,000 children every year, accounting for nearly 15% of all deaths of children under 5. It remains a serious health threat in Nigeria, particularly for children under 5, and is responsible for thousands of preventable deaths every year.

“Anyone can get pneumonia. It’s a common illness, with millions of people diagnosed each year.

“ “Together, let’s work to prevent pneumonia and protect Nigeria’s future generations. Every Breath Counts — let’s make each one healthier and safer.

How To Prevent Pneumonia in Children

Pneumonia, while severe, can often be prevented through simple measures. Here are key strategies to reduce the risk:

1. Vaccination: Ensure children receive routine immunizations, such as vaccines for pneumococcus, Haemophilus influenzae type B (Hib), and measles. These protect against bacteria and viruses that can cause pneumonia.

2. Good Nutrition: Provide a balanced diet rich in essential nutrients. Breastfeeding infants for at least the first six months boosts their immunity.

3. Hygiene Practices: Teach regular handwashing with soap to prevent the spread of germs. Keeping living spaces clean and avoiding contact with sick individuals also reduces risk.

4. Avoid Smoke Exposure: Minimize children’s exposure to tobacco smoke and indoor air pollution, which can damage their lungs and weaken their immune systems.

5. Prompt Treatment of Infections: Address respiratory infections like colds or the flu early to prevent complications.

6. Access to Healthcare: Regular health check-ups and seeking prompt medical care when symptoms appear can lead to early diagnosis and treatment, preventing severe outcomes.

