According to reports, a raging fire has broken out at the popular, Eco Fitness Hub, a fitness centre, in Gwarinpa, Abuja.

Though the cause remains unknown, it was gathered that the fire, which erupted in early hours of Wednesday, November 13, claimed large portions of the facility.

Meanwhile, as of press time, no casualties have been reported.

Click link Below to See Video:

https://x.com/MobilePunch/status/1856643899390824449?t=0Zv5kRlOgZg_IhIuOLXvAw&s=19

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...