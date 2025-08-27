Anambra House of Assembly suspends Lawmaker for 3 Months over ‘damaging social media content’

The Anambra State House of Assembly on Tuesday, announced the suspension of the member representing Ayamelum Constituency, Bernard Udemezue, for three months without pay, over alleged unparliamentary conduct.

The House warned the lawmaker not to appear anywhere within the Assembly complex for the period of the suspension.

The decision followed the consideration of a report presented by the House Committee on Rules, Business, Ethics and Privileges, chaired by the Majority Leader and member representing Ekwusigo Constituency, Sir Ikenna Ofodeme.

Udemezue, who belongs to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has been in the news recently for making uncouth comments and allegations about the House and the state Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo.

In a particular video, he revealed that each lawmaker receives N7.5 million quarterly, later increased to N10 million, which he claimed was meant for the people, not personal enrichment.

In the report presented by the House Committee on Ethics, the suspended lawmaker was mandated to issue a public apology to the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Somtochukwu Udeze, and the members of the 8th Assembly within five working days.

The apologies, the report said, will be on the lawmaker’s social Media handles, including WhatsApp and Facebook, as well as a written apology to the lawmaker.

On the allegation linking the State Government to the kidnap of the member that represented Onitsha North Constituency One, Hon. Justice Azuka, and the alleged impeachment plot leading to the subsequent murder of the late Azuka, the Committee recommended that the State Commissioner of Police and the Director, State Security Service, Anambra State, be communicated forthwith to investigate the allegations.

The committee regretted that the lawmaker’s actions had affected and tarnished the image of the Legislature, suggesting that a three-month suspension is for the first instance and can be reviewed if necessary, especially if the resolutions of the House are not adhered to.

They also recommended special sessions, training, and workshops on the proper parliamentary ethics, practices, and duties for the suspended lawmaker, warning that members of the House must conduct themselves properly, guided by the Standing Orders of the House, especially in Public places.