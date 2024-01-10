Ex Minister Agunloye Remanded In Kuje Prison Over Alleged $6 Billion Power Scheme

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned the former Minister of Power and Steel, Mr Olu Agunloye, before Justice Donatus Okorowo of the Federal High Court, over allegations of fraud.

The former minister who served under the president Olusegun Obasanjo administration, was brought before the court on Wednesday 10 January 2024 where he pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against him.

The Judge ordered that Agunloye be remanded in Kuje Correctional Center, pending consideration of his bail application.

The anti-graft agency declared him wanted in connection with a $6 billion power scheme involving the Mambilla hydropower project.

The former minister of state for Defence( Navy) has been fingered in the controversy concerning the Mambilla power project, especially by Obasanjo, who accused him of illegally awarding the scheme without getting the Federal Executive Council ‘s approval.

Meanwhile the Ondo state indigene has denied any wrongdoing in the project and said that Obasanjo was merely distorting information against him.

In a statement issued December 22, 2023, by his friend, Oluwafisan Bankale, Agunloye stated that all players in the making of this fiasco must be identified publicly and brought to book.

“Such a move at this moment provides this government the much-needed straw to clutch on to demonstrate its readiness, or otherwise, to rid our dear country of these debilitating problems of corruption hoisted on the German foundation of impunity.”

“My spirits are high and have been high all along. I am innocent of the charges brought against me by EFCC. I am innocent of the International Arbitration on the Mambilla Project in France. I came out of EFCC detention at about midday yesterday, 20th December. I thank God for His mercies and graciousness. I also thank my family members, friends, associates, and God-sent facilitators for their roles and concerns. May God bless them all. I am currently battling my health issues, which deteriorated very badly during the incarceration by EFCC,” Agunloye added.

Recall that the EFCC had on December 13, 2023 rearrested the ex-minister, after getting an arrest warrant following allegations that Agunloye jumped bail.

