Nigeria and China Extend N3.28 Trillion Currency Exchange

The two countries’ growing financial and economic cooperation is demonstrated by Nigeria’s decision to extend its bilateral currency swap deal with China.

The deal, worth 3.28 trillion Nigerian naira, or roughly 15 billion yuan or 2.09 billion US dollars, was renewed on Friday, according to a statement released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the People’s Bank of China (PBOC).

This renewal represents a sustained dedication to building closer relationships and promoting more seamless business dealings.

The currency exchange agreement has a three-year expiration date, although it can be extended if both central banks agree.

This system has been advantageous to both countries, offering a structure for financial cooperation that streamlines exchanges between the Chinese yuan and the Nigerian naira. By extending this agreement, both nations hope to lessen their reliance on foreign currencies like the US dollar and increase the usage of their own currencies in global trade.

The People’s Bank of China said in a statement that the new agreement is anticipated to increase bilateral investment and commerce between the two economies greatly.

Businesses in both nations can more easily access local currencies thanks to the currency swap, which lowers transaction costs and streamlines trade procedures. This action is in line with the overarching goal of strengthening economic cooperation between Nigeria and China, two nations with close political and commercial ties.

Additionally, the agreement shows a calculated attempt to support the stability of the Nigerian naira in international financial markets while also fostering the internationalisation of the Chinese yuan. This partnership is part of a broader trend in which nations are looking into alternatives to conventional trade settlement techniques in an effort to promote a more diverse and inclusive global financial system. Both countries hope to foster an atmosphere that supports long-term economic development and growth through programs such as these.

