Nigeria: Again, PDP Scores Buhari’s Administration Poorly On Bloodletting, Poverty, Others

The All Progressives Congress (APC) administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has again come under the hammer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), with the main opposition party scoring the administration below average in its handling of challenges confronting Nigeria.

PDP which previously dominated the affairs of the country for 16 years has been berating the Buhari administration on all fronts, and the administration does not seem to be eager to change the negative perception about it.

Now, the unrelenting opposition party wants President Buhari to burst his brashness a bit, and show humility accepting the truth that poverty, internal conflicts, bloodletting, banditry, kidnapping, insurgency, abuse of human rights and general national insecurity have escalated under his ‘’divisive, vindictive and repressive’’ administration.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement said, ‘’the truth can be bitter, but in its acceptance lies the solution. Instead of embarking on ego trip and picking a fight with the United Nation (UN) Rapporteur, Agnes Callamard, for highlighting the grave security issues in our country, which are already in the international domain, the Buhari Presidency should be seeking for help, seeing that is has no solution to the festering problem.’’

According to the opposition, ‘’the UN Rapporteur report only reinforces the positions of credible international bodies including the United States Department of State, Amnesty International (AI) and Transparency International (TI) which also reported cases of arbitrary and extra-judicial killings, illegal arrests, arbitrary detention, torture, festering violence, reported disappearances and abuse of human rights under the Buhari administration.

‘’Moreover, the PDP holds that the UN report is a vindication of its stance as well as that of millions of Nigerians that the ineptitude and repressive tendencies of the APC administration under President Buhari are emboldening acts on violence and fuelling impunity, division and intolerance in the polity.’’

Continuing, the party said Nigeria of today’’is becoming one of the most insecure places to live.

Citizens can no longer move freely around their country as marauders, kidnappers, insurgents and bandits take over the highways, pillage communities, kill and take citizens captive at will.

‘’By fighting persons or organization that tell us the truth instead of seeking solutions, the Buhari Presidency is doing a great disservice to Nigerians especially those in communities beingravaged by insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and ethnic clashes. We hold that at the moment, what ought to be paramount to the Buhari Presidency should not be the sentiments of regime image but the welfare and security of vulnerable Nigerians.

‘’President Buhari should therefore caution his handlers on their unguarded statements on grave national issues. He should immediately accept responsibility for his failures and seek help since he has not demonstrated the capacity to effectively led a nation as complex as Nigeria at the moment.’’