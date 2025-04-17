Niger State to Sponsor 2,000 Students for Medical Training Nationwide

The Niger State Government has announced plans to sponsor 2,000 students to study medical-related courses in health institutions across Nigeria.

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago made this known while receiving the management team of Mercy Medical University, Iwo, Osun State, on a courtesy visit to the Government House in Minna, on Wednesday.

He emphasized that his administration is committed to improving the state’s healthcare sector by addressing the shortage of health workers, especially in Primary Health Centres.

As part of this initiative, 250 students will be sent to Mercy Medical University under a partnership agreement between the State Government and the institution.

Governor Bago also revealed that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed and officially documented by the State Assembly to ensure the sustainability of the program beyond his administration.

He mentioned that previously, 1,000 Niger State indigenes, including 100 Fulani individuals, had been screened for similar medical studies abroad to serve their local communities.

In response to Mercy Medical University’s decision to name its newly constructed Senate building after him, Governor Bago expressed his gratitude to the Governing Council and the Senate of the university, calling the gesture memorable.

He also reiterated his administration’s commitment to agricultural development, highlighting the vast opportunities within the sector and inviting more investors to the state.

The Acting Vice Chancellor of Mercy Medical University, Prof. Muhammad Ibrahim Sule, praised Governor Bago’s efforts in healthcare, agriculture, and infrastructure.

He noted that a survey conducted by the institution rated him as the best-performing governor, leading to the decision to name the Senate building in his honor.

Ambassador Ahmed Musa Ibeto, a former Deputy Governor of Niger State who led the university’s delegation, also commended Governor Bago’s visionary leadership and contributions to the state’s development.