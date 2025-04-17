Customs Seize 12,500 Litres of Petrol Worth N26 Million at Niger Border

The Niger/Kogi Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted 500 gallons and two drums of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) at the Agwara-Babana border in Niger State.

Kehinde Ejibunu, Assistant Comptroller General of Customs in charge of Finance, Administration, and Special Duties, announced the seizure while presenting the items to journalists in Minna on Wednesday.

He credited the successful operation to collaboration with other security agencies and active engagement with local communities and stakeholders.

“This seizure was made possible through cooperation with other security services and local stakeholders,” he said.

Ejibunu explained that the seized fuel—12,500 litres in total—was being transported in a utility vehicle and a pickup truck. The entire haul is estimated to have a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N26 million.

He added that the fuel was seized at different times and locations near the Babana border, and although no arrests were made, efforts to clamp down on smuggling activities are ongoing.

Ejibunu, who also serves as the national coordinator for Operation Whirlwind, emphasized that despite increased terrorist activity in border regions, smuggling and illegal diversion of fuel to neighboring countries have been significantly curtailed.

Also speaking at the event, Pascal Chibuoke, Customs Area Comptroller for the Niger/Kogi Command, called for more patrol vehicles equipped with modern communication tools to improve border surveillance. He highlighted the security challenges posed by terrorist groups in the Babana area.

The seized PMS will be sold to the public at a regulated price of N10,000 per 25-litre container.