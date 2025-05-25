Niger State Governor Unveils 20-Year Development Plan for Bida

Niger State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago officially launched a 20-year development plan on Saturday aimed at modernizing Bida town.

The unveiling took place during a town hall meeting and stakeholders’ engagement organized by the Ministry of Lands and Survey in collaboration with the New Niger Development Project.

Governor Bago described the New Bida Development Plan as a short to medium-term initiative designed to fast track development and enhance socio economic activities in the area.

One of the major highlights of the plan is a proposed 44 kilometer dual carriage ring road, intended to divert traffic around the town.

The Governor noted that a new city is expected to emerge along this route, with the provision of key infrastructure including a 100 megawatt solar farm and other essential amenities.

He urged residents to support the initiative, assuring them that the state government is not seizing anyone’s land.

He emphasized that any property affected by the project will be fairly compensated. He also warned community members to be cautious of land speculators and grabbers.

In his remarks, the Etsu Nupe and Chairman of the Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, appealed to the people of Bida to cooperate with the government, noting that the plan would help secure a prosperous future for generations to come.

The Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Barrister Maurice Magaji, described the event as a milestone, marking a collective commitment to transforming Bida into an economically vibrant and environmentally resilient city.

Stakeholders at the event praised Governor Bago for his vision and called for collective support to ensure its success.

The event also featured activities such as property enumeration and valuation for compensation led by Alhaji Adamu Mohammed, a presentation on land use optimization and infrastructure development by Architect Ramatu Teni Suleiman, and an overview of the plan by Professor Mohammed Bala Banki. Suggestions and recommendations from various participants were also part of the session.