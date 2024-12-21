Niger State Governor Inaugurate Key Projects in Malagi Community

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has commissioned three major projects in Malagi, a community in Gbako Local Government Area, initiated by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, on Friday.

The projects include connecting Malagi to the National Grid through a rural electrification initiative, the construction of a Jumma’at mosque with a capacity of 500 worshipers, and the establishment of an Islamic school.

Speaking at the event, Governor Bago described the projects as transformative and unprecedented for the community.

He praised the Minister for his contributions, which align with the state government’s development agenda, and encouraged other leaders to emulate such initiatives.

The Governor also stressed the importance of unity for societal growth and pledged additional projects for Malagi, including a rice processing factory and a cattle market.

During his visit to the renovated Malagi Primary School, he promised to upgrade it to a Junior Secondary School.

Alhaji Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information, said the projects aim to enhance the lives of the people and connect them to broader opportunities.

He urged the community to support the federal government’s policies under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which are designed to bring long-term benefits.

The Minister also encouraged youths nationwide to remain law-abiding, develop self-reliance through skill acquisition, and contribute to nation-building.

The Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, commended the Minister for his impactful projects, describing them as a lasting legacy.

Other notable figures, including the Chairman of Gbako Local Government Council, Hon. Hassan Muhammad, and the District Head of Lemu, Mallam Muhammad Bello, also expressed their gratitude for the Minister’s efforts and the Governor’s support for grassroots development.

The ceremony concluded with Friday Jumma’at prayers in the newly inaugurated mosque, attended by Governor Umaru Bago, Minister Idris, the Etsu Nupe, the Emir of Agaie, and other dignitaries.

