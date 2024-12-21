Chioma Chukwuka-Akpotha speaks on How She Nailed Her Role in Netflix’s Seven Doors

Nollywood star Chioma Chukwuka-Akpotha has shared the secrets behind her stellar performance in the Netflix series Seven Doors.

Known for her versatility, Chioma takes on the role of an Igbo queen married to a Yoruba king, played by Femi Adebayo.

The series beautifully intertwines themes of kingship, family, love, betrayal, and forgiveness—and Chioma’s performance is nothing short of captivating.

But here’s where it gets serious; the role demanded that Chioma speak fluent Yoruba.

In a recent interview on TVC alongside her co-star Femi Adebayo, the actress opened up about the challenges of stepping into her character’s shoes.

“I had to learn Yoruba specifically for this role,” she revealed. “And it wasn’t just any Yoruba—it was the traditional dialect, not the everyday Yoruba you hear in Lagos. I had to be very intentional about getting the tone just right.”

This dedication to authenticity speaks volumes about Chioma’s commitment to her craft. Her willingness to dive headfirst into a new language for the role demonstrates not only her passion but also the lengths she’s willing to go to bring her characters to life.

The result? A flawless performance that adds depth and authenticity to Seven Doors, leaving audiences in awe.

With Chioma Chukwuka-Akpotha and Femi Adebayo leading the charge, this series is a rich, cultural experience and storytelling at its finest.

