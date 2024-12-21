26-Year-Old Doris Ogah Wins Miss Nigeria Beauty Pageant

Nigerian lawyer and model, Doris Esiokhayamhe Ogah, who represented the South-South region at the 45th edition of the 2024 Miss Nigeria Beauty Pageant, has been crowned winner of the competition.

The annual Miss Nigeria Beauty Contest tagged “Beyond Beauty: Reigning Together as Queens” took place on Thursday night, December 19, at the Royal Box in Victoria Island, Lagos.

About 45 beauty queens competed in the contest, but 20 semifinalists were selected to compete for the crown before the 10 finalist were picked.

The top 10 finalists were Ann Eneanya, Abosede Sorinola, Oluwatofunmi Adekola, Praise Obafemi, Diane Paul, Simeon Obianujuwa, Faith Ogbele, Divine Nelson, Oluwabukumi Ogunsanya, including Ogah.

The top ten were reduced to five after being engaged in a question and answer session. The question was ‘‘If you win your crown tonight how will you use your platform to address the challenges faced by Nigerian youths?”

Ann Eneanya, Divine Nelson, Diane Paul, Oluwabukumi Ogunsanya and Ogar progressed to the top 5 finalists.

After asking them the final question, the judges announced Ogar as the winner of the 45th Miss Nigeria.

The outgone 44th Miss Nigeria, Shatu Garko, congratulated her successor, advising her to maximise her reign for the betterment of humanity.

“To my successor, congratulations on beginning this incredible chapter Embrace this journey with an open heart. Your crown is more than a symbol, it is a tool to inspire and uplift others. Trust yourself, because you have everything it takes to shine in this role.

“As I hand over this crown, I do so with gratitude and hope for the future. Though my reigh ends here, the impact and memories will stay with me forever. This is not a goodbye, it is the beginning of a new chapter,” she said.

The panel of judges, led by Mo Abudu, included renowned figures like designer Mai Atafo, actress Kate Henshaw, and photographer Kelechi Amadi-Obi. Other judges were Dr. Adaobi Nwakuche, Olatomiwa Williams, Wunmi Ogunbiyi, Aisha Abba Kyari, actress Ini Edo, TV host Michelle Dede, and former Miss Nigeria, Ezinne Akudo Anyaoha.

