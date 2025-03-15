UK Economy Contracts by 0.1% in January Amid Production Slowdown

The UK economy unexpectedly shrank by 0.1% in January, marking a disappointing start to the year as economic uncertainties persist.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that the contraction was largely driven by a decline in the production sector, raising concerns about the country’s economic resilience.

Pound and Bond Yields React

Following the data release, the British pound slipped by 0.15% against the dollar, trading at $1.293, while remaining stable against the euro. Meanwhile, long-term government borrowing costs rose, with 20-year gilt yields increasing by 2 basis points and 30-year gilt yields climbing by 4 basis points.

Sectoral Performance: Mixed Signals

The services sector grew by 0.1%, but this was a slowdown compared to the 0.4% increase in December. Production output fell sharply by 0.9%, reversing the previous month’s 0.5% gain. Construction output continued its decline, dropping 0.2% in January, mirroring December’s fall.

Despite this setback, the UK economy had expanded by 0.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023, exceeding forecasts after stagnating in the third quarter. However, monthly GDP data has remained volatile, reflecting ongoing economic fragility.

Fiscal and Monetary Policy in Focus

The latest GDP figures arrive ahead of the UK Treasury’s Spring Statement on March 26, where Chancellor Rachel Reeves is set to outline the government’s economic strategy. The statement will coincide with updated economic forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), assessing the impact of tax and spending policies.

Concerns persist that rising business taxes—introduced last year—could hinder investment, job creation, and economic growth. The government has defended these measures, emphasizing their necessity to fund public services.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England (BoE) recently cut interest rates for the first time this year, signaling further reductions amid concerns over slowing growth. The central bank halved its 2025 growth forecast from 1.5% to 0.75%.

Despite expectations of additional rate cuts, markets anticipate the BoE will hold interest rates at 4.5% during its next Monetary Policy Committee meeting. The bank remains cautious, balancing economic growth with potential inflationary pressures from global trade policies.

US Tariffs Add to Economic Uncertainty

Although the UK has not been directly targeted, its steel and aluminum exports to the US are affected by the 25% import duties imposed under US President Donald Trump’s trade policies. The UK government remains engaged in negotiations to mitigate potential economic fallout from these tariffs.

Outlook: A Fragile Recovery?

The UK economy’s performance remains highly uncertain, influenced by rising business taxes, global trade tensions, and fluctuating economic indicators. While the contraction in January may partly reflect a correction from December’s stronger-than-expected growth, underlying momentum appears weak.

With key fiscal and monetary policy decisions on the horizon, the coming months will determine whether the UK economy can regain its footing or slide further into economic stagnation.