Niger Hospital Denies Power Outage Caused Patient’s Death

The management of Jummai Babangida Aliyu Neonatal and Maternal Hospital, Minna, has denied claims that Mrs. Ramatu Makusidi died due to a power outage during surgery.

In a statement on Wednesday, the hospital said the myomectomy was successfully completed and the patient was stable post-operation, only dying 12 hours later due to suspected complications like hemorrhage or sepsis.

However, her husband, UB Shehu, disputed the hospital’s account, alleging power failure, generator issues, and medical negligence during and after the surgery. He claimed delays, unqualified staff, and equipment failures contributed to her death.

Following public outcry, the Niger State House of Assembly has launched a probe into the incident to investigate the alleged negligence and improve healthcare standards.