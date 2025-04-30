Court Orders EFCC to Release Aisha Achimugu Within 24 Hours

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to release Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s alleged partner, socialite and businesswoman Aisha Achimugu, within 24 hours.

Justice Inyang Ekwo gave the order on Wednesday and directed all parties involved, especially the EFCC, to return to court on May 2 to confirm compliance with the ruling.

EFCC operatives brought Ms. Achimugu to court on Wednesday as previously directed. She arrived around 11:35 a.m., escorted by two female EFCC officers.

Earlier, on Monday, Justice Ekwo had instructed Ms. Achimugu, who was previously reported to have left the country, to appear at the EFCC office by 12 noon on Tuesday. The court also ordered that she be brought back to court the next day.

According to reports, Ms. Achimugu was arrested by EFCC officials upon her return to Nigeria around 5 a.m. and was held in custody.