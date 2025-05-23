Niger Govt Launches Bold Youth Business Training with Pan-Atlantic University and Mastercard Foundation

In a groundbreaking push to curb unemployment and ignite youth entrepreneurship, the Niger State Government has rolled out a pioneering Business Development Service Providers (BDSP) training for high-performing graduates.

The initiative, powered by a partnership with Pan-Atlantic University’s Enterprise Development Centre and backed by the Mastercard Foundation, is the first of its kind in the state.

The three-day bootcamp, underway at the NITDA ICT Hall in Minna, is gathering top graduates from all 25 LGAs for a crash course in enterprise support, business planning, and innovation.

Hosted in a top-tier learning space, participants are treated to expert-led sessions and a steady stream of hot meals to keep minds sharp.

Facilitators have drawn high praise for their dynamic delivery and practical approach, arming trainees with the tools to advise SMEs and spark sustainable growth across Niger’s business landscape.

“This is more than just training it’s a launchpad for real impact,” said Mukhtar Nasir, Chairman of the Niger State First Class Graduates (NSFCG).

He lauded Governor Umar Mohammed Bago for championing the initiative and praised Special Adviser Hauwa Bako Muhammad for her relentless drive to empower youth. “At a time when young people are eager to contribute, this programme offers hope and real opportunity,” Nasir added.

The NSFCG is urging the state to schedule additional training rounds, noting many members juggling ICAN exams and thesis defenses couldn’t attend this session.

With this bold initiative, Niger State is laying the groundwork for a vibrant, youth-driven entrepreneurial ecosystem and sending a clear message: the future is now.