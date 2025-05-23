Mass Defection: I’m Happy and Expecting More People to Come- Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday declared that more political defections to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are on the horizon as Nigeria heads toward the 2027 general elections.

Speaking at the APC Renewed Hope Agenda Summit held at the State House Conference Centre, Tinubu said he is confident in the achievements of his administration and likened opposition parties to “sinking ships without life jackets.”

“You don’t expect people to remain in a sinking ship. I’m happy with what we’ve accomplished, and I expect more people to come over, that’s the game,” he said.

Addressing party stalwarts, National Working Committee members, the leadership of the National Assembly, and governors under the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Tinubu reiterated that his government’s economic reforms are paying off and winning both local and international recognition.

“We’ve made bold, necessary reforms. Yes, they’re tough decisions, but nothing good comes easy. We eliminated foreign exchange arbitrage the grandfather of corruption and we’re attracting fresh foreign investment.” The President added.

Tinubu hailed the courage of the Federal Executive Council and the backing of the National Assembly, emphasizing that the administration is just halfway through its mandate.

“We pledged to confront Nigeria’s challenges head-on, rebuild trust, foster prosperity, and restore our economic strength. Today, I’m proud to say our reforms are working,” he said.

Citing the recovery of over 750 properties by the EFCC from one individual, Tinubu underscored the importance of the anti-corruption fight and promised that ongoing tax reforms would deepen progress.

In a nod to democratic values, the President acknowledged Nigerians’ right to political association but made it clear: “We are the party carrying the aspirations of Nigerians.”

The summit comes as the APC sets its sights on consolidating power in 2027, with Tinubu positioning the party as the only viable platform for Nigeria’s future.