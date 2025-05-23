Anambra Launches SolutionLens Platform to Boost Transparency – Citizens Urged to Participate

The Anambra State Government’s launch of the citizens’ engagement platform SolutionLens will only accomplish its purpose when citizens of the state take up the opportunity and engage with the platform actively.

According to Prince Chris Azor, co-chair of the Open Government Partnership, OGP in Anambra State, this will, in turn, yield better fortunes for both the government and the people of the state.

Last week, the platform was launched in Awka, the state capital.

Various quarters enthusiastically anticipated the launch

, as it would help advance the principles of the Open Government Partnership (OGP).

But according to Prince Azor, who spoke with our correspondent in Awka, nothing will change unless the people change their lax attitude towards participation in governance.

He insisted that even though the platform has been launched, data on it will only be populated by the government, unless the citizens take up the gauntlet and begin to engage.

“The idea behind this platform is to showcase to the people all the government is doing to better their lot. It was also created to get feedback from the people on how they receive these initiatives and how they are going.

“So, the people have a duty to make this work by going through data on the platform and verifying with what is on the ground in their localities. That way, the government is able to assess its programmes and the impact it is having on the people,” he said.

The Civil Society leader expressed excitement over the initiative’s launch and emphasized the present administration’s commitment to accountability and transparency.

He noted that the present administration has done a lot for its citizens, and the people owe it as a duty to the government to help it track its numerous projects through active participation on the SolutionLens Platform.