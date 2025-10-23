spot_img
Niger Approves Free Medical Care for Essa Tanker Explosion Victims

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

Niger State Approves Free Medical Care for Essa Tanker Explosion Victims

The Niger State Government has announced that all survivors of the Essa tanker explosion will receive comprehensive free medical care.

This was disclosed by the government delegation led by Dr. Murtala Bagana, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties, during visits to the explosion site and hospitals where victims are being treated.

According to the government, about 50 people sustained various degrees of injuries. Some victims are being treated for burns and inhalation related injuries at facilities including the Federal Medical Centre Bida, General Hospitals in Bida and Agaie, while those with severe injuries have been transferred to the National Hospital Abuja, Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital, and FMC Jabi.

To support their treatment, the government has supplied drugs and medical materials worth over N10 million and also presented cash donations to families of the victims.

The government commended FMC Bida for its prompt response and professionalism, and appreciated the State Ministry of Health, emergency response teams, and the Katcha Local Government Authority for their coordinated rescue efforts.

It also praised Hon. Saidu Musa Abdullahi, the House of Representatives member for Bida/Gbako/Katcha Federal Constituency, for providing ambulances used to transport critically injured patients to Abuja.

A mass burial was conducted in Katcha for those who lost their lives, accompanied by special prayers for the deceased and for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The government assured that normalcy has returned to the affected area and reiterated its commitment to protecting residents’ lives and property. It also warned citizens against scooping fuel from fallen tankers.

Finally, the state urged the Federal Government to urgently repair major federal roads in Niger, noting that the poor condition of the Jebba–Mokwa–Bida–Agaie–Lapai–Lambata highway contributed to the tragic accident.

Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna
Latest News

