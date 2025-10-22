Courtois Blasts La Liga Boss Tebas for “Censorship and Manipulation” as Barcelona Feud Escalates Ahead of El Clásico

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has ignited fresh controversy in Spanish football after accusing La Liga president Javier Tebas of “manipulation and censorship” following the league’s attempt to silence player protests.

The outspoken Belgian also fired back at Barcelona president Joan Laporta over claims of refereeing bias, intensifying tensions ahead of the season’s first El Clásico.

Over the weekend, players across the Spanish top flight staged silent protests at kick-off, opposing La Liga’s plan to host the Villarreal versus Barcelona fixture in Miami on December 20.

Broadcasters, however, avoided showing the demonstrations, instead airing aerial shots of stadiums with the caption “Commitment to peace.” This sparked outrage among players and fans who viewed it as an attempt to suppress dissent.

The controversial U.S. fixture has now been scrapped, with organizers citing poor preparation and growing uncertainty within Spanish football.

However, the damage was already done—sparking renewed debate about La Liga’s transparency and player consultation in major decisions.

Speaking ahead of Madrid’s Champions League clash with Juventus, Courtois condemned the league’s actions, describing them as a direct attack on player freedom.

He argued that altering match venues mid-season “distorts competition” and accused Tebas of running the league unilaterally without input from clubs or players. “Hiding our protests and changing the story is censorship. I’ve never seen a league president act this way,” Courtois said bluntly.

The Real Madrid goalie also responded asap to Barcelona president Joan Laporta, who hinted at referee bias after Barca’s recent victory over Girona, suggesting a “white hand” was influencing decisions.

Courtois dismissed the insinuation, linking Laporta’s remarks to Barcelona’s ongoing Negreira referee scandal.

With Madrid preparing for Juventus and El Clásico on the horizon, tensions between Spain’s football giants have reached a boiling point.

Analysts suggest that beyond the pitch, the growing power struggle between league executives, club presidents, and players could redefine how Spanish football is governed in the years ahead.