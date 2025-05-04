NHRC Pushes for Ethical AI Regulation to Safeguard Human Rights in Nigeria

As Nigeria experiences rapid digital transformation, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is urging the establishment of regulatory frameworks to guide the development and deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The Commission emphasizes the need to ensure that AI technologies uphold and protect fundamental human rights rather than threaten them.

This appeal came as part of the NHRC’s message during the 2025 World Press Freedom Day, shared in a public statement by Fatimah Agwai Mohammed, Director of Corporate Affairs and External Linkages at the Commission.

Balancing Innovation with Rights Protection

In his address, NHRC Executive Secretary Dr. Tony Ojukwu, SAN, highlighted that while AI holds significant promise—especially in media, journalism, and communication—it also presents substantial risks if not properly governed. He stated that the Commission intends to issue a formal advisory on responsible AI use in Nigeria in the near future.

According to Ojukwu, AI tools can enhance productivity in journalism by streamlining content creation, improving investigative reporting, and supporting faster fact-checking. However, the same tools can be misused to spread misinformation, perpetrate cyberbullying, fuel emotional abuse, and incite public unrest, especially when wielded without ethical considerations.

He stressed that AI must not become a vehicle for violating the right to free expression. While AI helps eliminate barriers to communication and can be a force for positive change, its misuse poses a direct threat to media freedom and responsible speech. Ojukwu urged both journalists and citizens to deploy AI tools constructively, ensuring their actions do not undermine democratic values or public order.

Call for Cooperation from Authorities and Stakeholders

In addition to addressing the public, Ojukwu called on government agencies and law enforcement to collaborate more closely with journalists and media organizations. He emphasized the vital role of the press in strengthening democracy by holding leaders accountable and warned against state interference in journalistic duties.

The NHRC chief maintained that any attempt to obstruct the legal responsibilities of media professionals could carry legal consequences. He urged all stakeholders—public, private, and civil society—to recognize the media as a partner, not an adversary, in national development.

A Step Toward Broader AI Governance

The Commission’s push for AI regulation follows its March 2025 announcement of plans to engage technology firms in conversations about minimizing the negative impacts of AI. Speaking at an AI Governance webinar hosted by the International Network for Corporate Social Responsibility (IN-CSR), Ojukwu explained that Nigeria must build safeguards around AI to protect privacy, prevent discrimination, and ensure that innovation does not come at the expense of human dignity.

His warning reflects growing concerns that unchecked AI systems—particularly those driven by flawed data or opaque algorithms—could perpetuate inequality, violate privacy rights, and marginalize vulnerable communities.

Nigeria’s position aligns with broader continental efforts. In August 2024, the African Union (AU) Executive Council approved a Continental AI Strategy, calling on member states to integrate AI into their public and private sectors in a way that respects human rights. This framework lays the groundwork for a continent-wide approach to responsible AI development, with Nigeria playing a central role.

As AI technologies become increasingly embedded in Nigeria’s digital ecosystem, the NHRC’s call for ethical and legal frameworks comes at a critical moment. Without proactive regulation, the same innovations meant to drive progress could easily become tools of repression, inequality, and misinformation.

A well-crafted national AI strategy—rooted in transparency, inclusivity, and human dignity—is not only urgent but essential to safeguarding Nigeria’s democratic values in the digital age.