NFF President, Amaju Pinnick wanted over misappropriation of fund

An Abuja division of the Federal High Court on Monday issued a bench warrant against the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick.

The court also ordered the arrest of four other officials of the NFF accused of misappropriating funds belonging to the football body.

The presiding judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu gave the order after the case involving the NFF officials was called and they were absent in court.

Others to be arrested are: NFF Secretary, Sunusi Mohammed; the 1st Vice-President, Seyi Akinwumi; the 2nd Vice-President, Shehu Dikko and an Executive member, Yusuff Fresh.

Recall that the Federal Government had earlier this year in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CR/93/2019, filed a 17-count charge before the court.

The officials were accused of alleged misappropriation of $8,400,000 belonging to the football body.

The judge gave the order for the arrest of the defendants upon an oral application by the prosecution lawyer, Celcius Ukpong, when the case was called and the defendants were absent.