NEWS FLASH: Security Commissioner’s Phone Stolen During Security Meeting in Kaduna

The phone of the Kaduna State Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, Barrister Sule Shu’aibu (SAN), was reportedly stolen while a security conference was taking place.

The incident caused serious embarrassment because the thief managed to steal the phone of the state’s Chief of Staff without him noticing.

The theft happened while the event was still ongoing, leaving security officers and other participants shocked that such a crime could occur at a meeting focused on improving security.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident