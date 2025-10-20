Gale of defection to APC and Nigeriaâ€™s journey to one party state

Defection of politicians from one political party to the other is a norm in Nigeria. It has remained a contentious political and legal concern, often leading to litigations in determining whether the action deserves vacation of seat, with different courts giving conflicting judgements. Sectionsâ€¯68(1)(g) and Sectionâ€¯109(1)(g) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) states that a National or State Assembly member “shall vacate his seat in the House of which he is a member if â€¦ being a person whose election to the House was sponsored by a political party, he becomes a member of another political party before the expiration of the period for which that House was elected; providing that his membership of the latter party is not a result of a division in his former party, or a merger of parties or factions.”

However, there is no clear constitutional provision which expressly stipulated the punishment for executive office holders like the President, Viceâ€‘President, Governors, Deputy Governors upon defection. The proviso of division in former party, has become a life line for defectors who stand on that ground as reason to jump ship.

Earlier,Â governors Eno Umoh and Sheriff Oborevwori of Akwa Ibom and Delta states opened the gate of defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC) citingÂ reasons not far from party crisis. Governor Peter Mba is the latest of the decampees to APC. What bothers right thinking individuals is that these defections serve the personal survival strategy of politicians laced with lies of repositioning their states in the mainstream politics, raising the standard of living or the interest of the people in the new party.

Politics is a game and the goal of every politician is to win. Incidentally, Nigerian politicians lust after victory in every election either by hook or crook. The political step taken by governors of Akwa Ibom, Delta and Enugu is a typical game plan to retain their governorship seats come 2027. Those who seek refuge in APC tend to count on the power of incumbency for miracle to happen. Bearing this in mind, they move in droves and force the entire former party structure on the new party, thereby disrupting the existing leadership equation. Unfortunately, individuals who have toiled and made APC visible in those states are now enemies who should be rendered powerless orÂ pushed out of the way at all cost.

In fact, they are seen as threats and nuisances who may constitute major obstacle to these governor’s consolidation and take-over of the entire party structure. Governors are so powerful that nobody dare challenges them. In view of this, every appointee or elected officer has no option than to join the bandwagon for fear of losing the crumbs from the masters table or outrightly used as an example of how to deal with party dissidents. To this end, they constantly massage the ego of their principals with fake accolades in traditional and social media to keep their offices.

In fact, what emboldens politicians to jump ship stems from the compromised nature of the judiciary. Party in power which benefits mostly from defection always intervenes in cases to save decampees by ensuring that the matter lingers till their tenure elapses. In some cases they influence judgement in favour of decampees.

Already, PDP is a fractured political party reeling in self-inflicted pain and on the road to extinction. The governors do not seem to be at peace with the faction of Wike and his G-5 dissidents who are bent on either controlling the party or assuming the role of it’s undertaker if they cannot have their way as leaders.

Recall that governor Peter Mba was leading the South East support of another man for the position of the Secretary of the PDP against Wike’s anointed candidate while Sheriff is the face Ifeanyi Okowa who became Atikuâ€™s running mate in 2023 presidential election.

Take it or leave it, the fear of losing the ticket on the platform of PDP is the beginning of wisdom. Ultimately, these PDP governors envisage acrimonious primary elections fraught with court litigations which may ruin their ambitions. Therefore, making it seem that joining APC will opened the floodgate of uncommon development for their states, south east and south-south is only a politically motivated masturbation. People like governor Hope Uzodimma, Dave Umahi and Omo Agege have been in the mainstream APC politics but it is still trying to identify impacts they have created. They play ostrich with the needs and aspirations of the people to sustain their interests. Their identification with the ruling party is nothing short of self-preservation.

No matter how one views it, the sun of PDP is already set. And no smart politician would want his ambition to end or die with an irredeemably crisis-ridden party. That was why the political development in Akwa Ibom,Â Delta, Enugu or even Bayelsa does not seem to be love at first sight for the APC. It is a marriage of convenience, a smart one to stand on the podium and remain politically relevant with the centre come 2027. This is practically the mindset of most if not all the politicians in Nigeria. Before you join the bandwagon of cheer leaders, have you thought of why they first ensure that their personal interests are protected before yours? One is amused that those who sang melodious songs for PDP in Akwa Ibom, Delta and Enugu since 1999 have suddenly seen the light in APC. Defection serves no genuine general purpose but of selected few manufacturing false narratives to justify their action and ultimately personal gains.

For those who may have been disappointed; this is politics. There is no morality, any semblance of principle or integrity in Nigerian politics. The innate hypocritical nature of man is evidently at paly in Nigerian politics. The likely support and endorsement of every government since 1999 is essentially to sustain individual gains. That was why a governor, Senator or supporters could suddenly turn avid critic of the former party upon whose platform they became who they politically are. The most annoying people are the poor party supporters who praise politician making their lives miserable in anticipation of hand-outs.

Democracy embodies the virtues of good governance, strict adherence to rule of law and recognition of basic rights of the people to determine who their leaders should be. However, if you have been a key and keen follower of political developments in Nigerian, chances are that you have seen a different version of democracy. Those who espoused and defined democracy and eventually passed it down to Nigeria in a textbook form are bewildered and entertained as well with our bouquet of it. Even Abraham Lincoln will be turning with anger in his grave when he looks at the crude and deceptive politics played in Nigeria.

Our founding fathers, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Obafemi Awolowo and Ahmadu Bello did not envisage the level of political crass disaster and calamity facing the nation at this moment. It is politically expedient to affirm that leadership has failed and that those in power do everything at their disposal to stifle the will power of citizens. By deliberately weaponising poverty and illiteracy, many have lost the will to engage meaningfully or challenge the wrongs of those in power. Those who dared or dare to do so may not live to tell the story as they are constantly visited with the forces of state power. It is still a matter of conjecture how people like Omoleye Sowore who has become a thorn in the flesh of the powers that be still walks freely.

In the words of Amin â€“ a WhatsApp user – “â€¦Tinubu has, in many ways, demonstrated that it is possible to forge an alliance among the countryâ€™s elites across regional, religious, and ethnic divides. Yet the more pressing questions remain: can this unity extend beyond the pursuit of power to include a collective stand against looting and corruption? Can it translate into a shared resistance to bigotry and the entrenched deceit of our political and economic systems? Most crucially, can this coalition rise above regional loyalties to pursue a coherent, long-term national agenda?” This gale of defection to APC tilts to Nigeriaâ€™s journey to a one party state.

Sunday Onyemaechi Eze,Â is a lecturer, Department of Mass Communication and Head, Internationalisation and Partnership, Coal City University, Enugu.