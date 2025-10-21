NEWS FLASH: Bandits Attack Hospital in Kaduna, Kidnap Doctor and Patients

Armed bandits invaded a hospital in Kaduna State early Tuesday morning, kidnapping several patients and a medical doctor on duty.

The attack took place in Kujama, the headquarters of Chikun Local Government Area. The bandits went straight to the Nasara Nursing and Maternity Home, where they abducted five patients, a doctor, and a security guard.

One security personnel who tried to resist the attackers was shot multiple times and was later taken to another hospital for treatment.

The same area has seen several violent attacks in recent days. Last Friday, two police officers were killed when bandits attacked the Divisional Police Headquarters in Zonkwa, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area.