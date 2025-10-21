spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
October 21, 2025 - 4:53 PM

NEWS FLASH: Bandits Attack Hospital in Kaduna, Kidnap Doctor and Patients

Community
— By: Hassan Haruna

NEWS FLASH: Bandits Attack Hospital in Kaduna, Kidnap Doctor and Patients
Bandits

Armed bandits invaded a hospital in Kaduna State early Tuesday morning, kidnapping several patients and a medical doctor on duty.

The attack took place in Kujama, the headquarters of Chikun Local Government Area. The bandits went straight to the Nasara Nursing and Maternity Home, where they abducted five patients, a doctor, and a security guard.

One security personnel who tried to resist the attackers was shot multiple times and was later taken to another hospital for treatment.

The same area has seen several violent attacks in recent days. Last Friday, two police officers were killed when bandits attacked the Divisional Police Headquarters in Zonkwa, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area.

Previous article
BREAKING: Tinubu Names UK-Based Pharmacist, Lawyer Bernard Doro as New Minister from Plateau
Next article
BREAKING: Tinubu Names UK-Based Pharmacist, Lawyer Bernard Doro as New Minister from Plateau
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Borno Govt Announces Two-Day School Closure for Immunization Exercise

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The Borno State Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and...

BREAKING: Tinubu Names UK-Based Pharmacist, Lawyer Bernard Doro as New Minister from Plateau

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
President Bola Tinubu has nominated Dr Bernard Mohammed Doro...

BREAKING: Tinubu Names UK-Based Pharmacist, Lawyer Bernard Doro as New Minister from Plateau

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
President Bola Tinubu has nominated Dr Bernard Mohammed Doro...

Court Postpones Senator Natasha Trial to November 24

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
Justice Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court in...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Borno Govt Announces Two-Day School Closure for Immunization Exercise

Health 0
The Borno State Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and...

BREAKING: Tinubu Names UK-Based Pharmacist, Lawyer Bernard Doro as New Minister from Plateau

News 0
President Bola Tinubu has nominated Dr Bernard Mohammed Doro...

BREAKING: Tinubu Names UK-Based Pharmacist, Lawyer Bernard Doro as New Minister from Plateau

News 0
President Bola Tinubu has nominated Dr Bernard Mohammed Doro...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x