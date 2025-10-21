BREAKING: Tinubu Names UK-Based Pharmacist, Lawyer Bernard Doro as New Minister from Plateau

President Bola Tinubu has nominated Dr Bernard Mohammed Doro from Plateau State as a minister.

Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga announced the nomination in a statement made to The News Chronicle on Tuesday, noting that the appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

Dr Doro’s nomination follows the election of Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda—former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction—as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in July.

Born on January 23, 1969, in Kwall, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, Dr Doro brings over two decades of diverse experience in clinical practice, pharmaceutical management, strategic leadership, and community engagement across Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

A pharmacist and lawyer by training, he also holds an MBA in IT-driven business strategy and a Master’s in Advanced Clinical Practice. He is an Independent Prescriber and Advanced Clinical Practitioner with the UK’s National Health Service (NHS), where he has served across urgent care centres, GP practices, and hospitals.

Dr Doro is also recognized for his youth mentorship and social impact work both in the diaspora and within local communities.