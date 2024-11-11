New iPhone Security Feature Tightens Data Protection  

Apple’s latest iOS 18.1 update introduces a security enhancement that complicates unauthorized access to locked iPhones.

This feature reportedly triggers an automatic reboot after the device remains locked for four days, making it tougher for password-cracking tools to bypass security protocols.

Security analysts have noted that this development could pose challenges for forensic investigations, as devices rebooted under this system become more resistant to unlocking attempts.

While the move strengthens privacy and data protection for users, it has sparked concerns among law enforcement agencies handling criminal cases.

Apple has yet to comment on the implications of this security measure.

However, experts believe it represents a notable step in safeguarding personal information, reinforcing the company’s focus on user privacy.

