NCAA Launches App to Address Airline Delays and Protect Passengers

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has introduced a mobile platform aimed at reducing flight delays and ensuring passengers receive due compensation.

This initiative, developed in collaboration with an insurance company and an international tech firm, seeks to streamline passenger support services.

The app provides real-time assistance by guiding passengers to boarding gates, expediting refunds for canceled flights, and facilitating compensation for delays exceeding three hours.

It also enhances consumer protection by offering immediate payouts from the insurance company, once airlines validate tickets.

This move aligns with the Ministry of Aviation’s goal to improve the air travel experience in Nigeria.

With similar systems already in use globally, the app is expected to modernize the industry and foster better collaboration between airlines and regulators.

