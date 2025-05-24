New Cancer Centres to Open in Nigeria by May 29

The Federal Government of Nigeria will open three new cancer centres on May 29, 2025, marking the first phase of a plan to establish ten cancer treatment facilities across the country.

These centres are located at the Federal Teaching Hospital in Katsina, the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital in Nsukka, and the University of Benin Teaching Hospital.

This initiative aims to expand cancer care services nationwide and improve access for patients.

The government has partnered with the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority to build what will become one of the largest networks of oncology and diagnostic centres in West Africa.

The centres are expected to serve thousands of patients annually, including around 2,000 cancer patients and over 350,000 diagnostic cases.

Additionally, the programme will train up to 500 healthcare workers over three years to support cancer care.

Before the official opening, key staff members from these centres are undergoing training in South Africa to ensure they are ready to deliver quality services.

Efforts are also being made to reduce the cost of treatment.

The National Health Insurance Authority has introduced a subsidy to assist disadvantaged patients, covering up to 400,000 Naira for radiotherapy expenses.

This move is designed to make cancer treatment more affordable for low-income families.

President Bola Tinubu approved an expansion plan in February 2024, which involved improving cancer screening, diagnosis, and treatment infrastructure at six federal hospitals across Nigeria.

When completed, these new centres will complement existing facilities such as those at Lagos University Teaching Hospital, the National Hospital in Abuja, and Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital in Sokoto.

Beyond providing essential care, these cancer centres are expected to position Nigeria as a leading healthcare destination in West Africa, helping to reduce the need for Nigerians to seek treatment abroad.

The Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority will oversee this network, aiming to create a strong, accessible cancer care system for the country.

The government also plans to increase the number of accredited radiotherapy centres, work with local pharmaceutical and medical equipment companies, and provide modern therapy technology nationwide.